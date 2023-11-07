Previous
The day by nami
Photo 3608

The day

Supporting M. at his master's thesis defense. Although he did it all last minute, I was consistently optimistic that he will make it. And he did. One of the professors showed genuine interest in the topic, and he seemed like a good professor.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Eva

@nami
