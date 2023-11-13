Previous
Next
dafaq by nami
Photo 3614

dafaq

We had a Zoom meeting to review our homework, and my professor attempted to illustrate what we needed to draw. Instead of taking notes, I took a picture of it. Now, I can't recall everything written on it because I can't clearly see what he drew.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Eva

@nami
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise