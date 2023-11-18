💙

It's always challenging to attend a concert for which you bought the ticket six months ago when you're not really in the mood. However, the concert was fantastic; they played all the great songs, even ones I never expected to hear live. The performance lasted for more than three hours, and I was glad to be seated instead of standing since I was quite tired from work. We attempted to recreate an old photo, putting 'S' as the first letter of the band's name. I'm so glad we went, even though I wasn't that impressed back in May when the ticket sale began.