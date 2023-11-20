Previous
Next
Diy by nami
Photo 3621

Diy

I was trying to make something special for B. because she graduated from university. So, I bought champagne and dressed it up as a graduation student. She liked it.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Eva

@nami
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise