Cute new Café

A. and I decided to visit a new coffee place once per month, and somehow, we are doing great. There was this coffee place that was shown on Instagram all the time, and I suggested that we go, and we did. It's really cute, and if you want something special, it's the place for you. I loved the flowers and lights on the wall. Also, the cocoa with chocolate and marshmallow wasn't bad at all.