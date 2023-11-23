Previous
Istanbul present by nami
Istanbul present

M. returned from Istanbul and brought me this cacao halva. It has a taste reminiscent of tahini with cacao, similar to some vegan desserts. I enjoy it; however, I'm not entirely sure how to eat it.
23rd November 2023

Eva

@nami
