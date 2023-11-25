Previous
Sly by nami
Sly

I couldn't fall asleep, and there was a new Netflix docu movie about Sylvester Stallone. I decided to watch it. Rocky is one of my favorite movies, and realizing he wrote the story and a character really impresses me.
25th November 2023

Eva

@nami
