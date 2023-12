Trying to save my tooth

Okay, I had a really unpleasant situation at my dentist. They had to work on one tooth, and it hurt a lot. To alleviate the pain, they gave me an injection. However, after a while, the injection didn't work, so they administered another. Unfortunately, it was a bit too much. After finishing, I couldn't close my left eye, didn't feel my left ear and lips. I've never experienced anything like that, so I was a bit panicked, and it was horrible.