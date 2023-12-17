Sign up
Photo 3648
Cheesecake
M. made a simple cheesecake, and I took some home. I'm not used to homemade desserts, and I was quite impressed. However, he didn't really like it, though.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Eva
@nami
