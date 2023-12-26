Previous
Next
Christmas lights by nami
Photo 3657

Christmas lights

K. and M. came back home for the holidays, so we met up with the old gang for some mulled wine and cocoa, just talking and hanging out. Loved it.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Eva

@nami
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise