Previous
Sewing pattern by nami
Photo 3704

Sewing pattern

It is my first time buying a sewing pattern. I've never done it before, and tomorrow I plan to sew it, but I still don't really know how to."
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Eva

@nami
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise