HBD

So it was my birthday, and I had a blast. We went on a trip to a nearby lake, had brunch, then visited an escape room where we successfully found a lost werewolf. After enjoying pizza with my parents, we continued the celebration with another escape room, this time searching for the sheriff in someone's home. We performed well, using only one clue on a challenging riddle. It was a delightful evening that ended with A.'s amazing cake and M.'s delicious banana bread.