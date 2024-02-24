Previous
Lottery ticket #2 by nami
And the final result of the lottery ticket I created for M.'s name day. I bought him a loaf of bread from a famous chef, but it turned out to be a bit too sour. Neither of us really liked it.

24th February 2024

Eva

@nami
