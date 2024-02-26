Previous
Using the heat by nami
Photo 3719

Using the heat

I was using M.'s hoodie at work and somehow, I leaned against hummus and tahini, dirtying it. I took it home, cleaned it, and had to make it dry quickly to take it back to work with me. Success.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Eva

@nami
