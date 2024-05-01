Previous
Finally by nami
Photo 3784

Finally

I wanted to try this vegetable chicken pate with M. for a long time. He wasn't a big fan, but I really like it. I also brought some snacks, immune system vitamin boosters, and we made some coffee at work.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Eva

@nami
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise