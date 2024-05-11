Previous
Candies from Japan by nami
Photo 3794

Candies from Japan

A coworker went to Japan and she brought a few candies to try. I recognized Doraemon in this banana-like candy.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Eva

@nami
