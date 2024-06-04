Previous
Being productive at work by nami
Being productive at work

In one week, I accomplished many personal tasks that I had been trying to complete for the last 3-6 months. Preparing for friday's Python exam and scaring my coworkers with this mug.
4th June 2024

Eva

@nami
