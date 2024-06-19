Previous
Saving my babies by nami
Photo 3833

Saving my babies

In the morning, it is so hot on our balcony that I didn't know where to put my basil so it could get a lot of sunlight but still have good airflow. I just hope that my cat won't knock it down.
19th June 2024

Eva

@nami
