Kare pan by nami
Photo 3837

Kare pan

I was making curry bread, and this time I was actually frying it. Usually, I put it in the oven, but I wanted to try the original recipe. It is crunchier, better, and also so unhealthy.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Eva

@nami
