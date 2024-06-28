Previous
New diving mask by nami
New diving mask

This year, we bought a new diving mask, and it's supposed to be better. The breathing is easier, and you see much more with it. On the second day, we had some problems with the mask fogging up. Maybe we breathed too much. Still a nice experience.
28th June 2024

Eva

@nami
