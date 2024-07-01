Previous
Euro 2024 by nami
Euro 2024

Trying to watch a football match while working. Luckily, it was raining really hard outside, so we didn't have a lot of customers. What a match. Even though we lost, we did pretty great.
Eva

@nami
