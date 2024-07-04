Previous
Čarovnica! by nami
Čarovnica!

We went to see a very popular musical here, and I really liked the setting. I loved the animation, location, and their singing. It was a bit late, though, and we were all pretty sleepy on our 1-hour way home.
Eva

@nami
