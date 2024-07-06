Previous
Volleyball match by nami
Volleyball match

Once a year, we have a volleyball match on the river. I went to watch it, but it was so crowded that I didn't really see anything. However, they were blasting 2000s music, which was nice.
Eva

@nami
