Biking in the rain by nami
Biking in the rain

It started raining just before we had to leave. I went home on a bike, and I can't hold an umbrella and ride at the same time, so I was completely wet, and so were all my things. When I got home, I washed my hair and clothes.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Eva

@nami
