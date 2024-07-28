Previous
New froyer in town by nami
New froyer in town

Trying new froyo ice cream at Mcds. It wasn't bad, but I prefer more toppings and less actual yogurt. M. brought a few water bottle caps for me since I am collecting them to win a prize (car). Enjoying our day under the AC
28th July 2024

Eva

@nami
