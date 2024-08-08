Previous
dalgona coffee by nami
Photo 3883

dalgona coffee

I'm trying to make dalgona coffee, but I never manage to get it right. It never becomes creamy, even though I remember succeeding in the past. I don't know what I'm doing differently.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Eva

@nami
