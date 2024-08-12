Previous
Krtek 🚗 by nami
Krtek 🚗

I asked A. to bring this mug back when she went to Prague. I'm drinking iced coffee while listening to lectures for my final exam.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Eva

@nami
1064% complete

