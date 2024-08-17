Previous
Alien by nami
Alien

Met up with old friends and rewatched the first movie of the Alien franchise to get prepared for the new one. Ordered Mcd's for R.'s birthday. Ate too much again - as always when we hang out.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Eva

