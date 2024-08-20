Previous
Hanging out by nami
Hanging out

Met up with K. and H. I was a bit tired but had a fun night. We tried durian chocolate from Singapore, and it tasted just as expected - horrible. But the worst part is that the taste doesn't go away ... it stays there for quite some time.
Eva

@nami
