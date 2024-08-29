Somen & tsuyu

Previous
I've wanted to make this dish forever: cold somen noodles with tsuyu sauce. It was just as delicious as I remembered. Next time, I'll need to prepare more sides. Also, I had coffee in a Krtek mug while watching a series about crazy, evil people.
