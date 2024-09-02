Previous
Next
Hopefully, my last exam by nami
Photo 3908

Hopefully, my last exam

Still waiting for the results - C# is killing me.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Eva

@nami
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise