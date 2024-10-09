Previous
A croissant and a coffee by nami
Photo 3945

A croissant and a coffee

M. made a few croissants, and since he’s not a fan of them, he gave them to me, which was great because I never know what to eat for breakfast. They were really good, not so fresh, but I loved the filling.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Eva

@nami
1080% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise