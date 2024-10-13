Previous
Meeting with A. for a walk around the castle and to try the veggie corn dog at a very cute cafe by nami
Meeting with A. for a walk around the castle and to try the veggie corn dog at a very cute cafe

13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Eva

@nami
