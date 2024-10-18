Previous
DIY hot dog by nami
Photo 3954

DIY hot dog

So, I wanted to eat an IKEA hot dog, and I tried to make a replica at work. It wasn't as good, but it was still good enough.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Eva

@nami
