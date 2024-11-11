Previous
Leeds #2 by nami
Photo 3978

Leeds #2

Today we rented a car to explore some nearby small cities mentioned in the Strike book. We finally had some sunny weather. It was A.'s first time driving on the left side, and we did well.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Eva

@nami
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise