Preparing for tomorrow

The thing about me is that I'm never truly satisfied with the things I create. I always think about how to make them better. Before I create a birthday present, I usually go through a million versions before choosing the right one. Right now, I kinda dislike the mugs I made. While eating my yakisoba, I realized the cup I was using is the same size I want my mug to be. So, I made some templates for the mug and plan to give it one last attempt tomorrow. I've watched so many videos about this and always discover new, easier, or better techniques to improve my creations.