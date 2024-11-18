Previous
Practice makes perfect?? by nami
Photo 3985

Practice makes perfect??

My workstation at the pottery classroom. It wasn’t a very successful day. I had some trouble attaching the handle to a mug I had already made, which ended with me accidentally ruining the mug and going home.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Eva

@nami
