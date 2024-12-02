Previous
Turkish pretzel by nami
Turkish pretzel

B. went to Istanbul for the weekend, and she remembered to bring me a pretzel from there. While talking, we agreed ayran and a cream cheese would go super good with it. We were right. It was a perfect dinner
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Eva

@nami
