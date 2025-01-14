Sign up
Photo 4042
Finished with the domaćica coaster
I made a mistake in the bottom left, but I’ll try to let it go and use it as it is (instead of making another one just because of that).
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
2
0
LTaylor
ace
superb work, I thought it was a biscuit!
January 14th, 2025
Eva
@365projectltaylor
thank you! 🥹
January 14th, 2025
