Finished with the domaćica coaster by nami
Finished with the domaćica coaster

I made a mistake in the bottom left, but I’ll try to let it go and use it as it is (instead of making another one just because of that).
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Eva

@nami
LTaylor ace
superb work, I thought it was a biscuit!
January 14th, 2025  
Eva
@365projectltaylor thank you! 🥹
January 14th, 2025  
