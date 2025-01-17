Previous
My coffee with milk foam by nami
Photo 4045

My coffee with milk foam

M. gave me a milk frother for Christmas, so now my coffees are 1/3 coffee, 2/3 milk foam topped with sugar free chocolate syrup.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Eva

@nami
1108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact