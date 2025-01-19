Previous
Next
I was trying to take a picture of a fancy, foamy coffee I made, but Kuso was derping around in the background by nami
Photo 4047

I was trying to take a picture of a fancy, foamy coffee I made, but Kuso was derping around in the background

19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Eva

@nami
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact