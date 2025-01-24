Previous
Heading to a nearby city to take care of some official paperwork since it's hard to get an appointment in my own city by nami
But we turned it into a little trip. Eating at this cute Japanese restaurant and finally visiting a big supermarket we don’t have back home. That’s where this pistachio donut came from.
