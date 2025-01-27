Previous
Next
I'm visiting this new coffee bar in the city by nami
Photo 4055

I'm visiting this new coffee bar in the city

It reminds me of how cheap basic drinks used to be a few years ago. I miss those days.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Eva

@nami
1111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact