Three heads know more or do they? by nami
Photo 4064

Three heads know more or do they?

I went for a drive with M. and G. to learn some rules since two of us have a driving exam soon. We saw a road sign and weren’t 100% sure who had the right of way so we parked nearby and discussed it. I left the lesson more confused than before.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

