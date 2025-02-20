Sign up
Photo 4079
P.'s birthday present for me
A few months ago we were talking about this card that has the same name as me and I said I wanted one to carry in my wallet. He remembered and sent it to me since he's into ygo cards. I feel like this alien on the inside, haha.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Eva
@nami
