P.'s birthday present for me by nami
Photo 4079

P.'s birthday present for me

A few months ago we were talking about this card that has the same name as me and I said I wanted one to carry in my wallet. He remembered and sent it to me since he's into ygo cards. I feel like this alien on the inside, haha.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Eva

@nami
Photo Details

