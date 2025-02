What a nice day!

I started by visiting A. at work for breakfast and some croissant cake. Together, we went to an escape room with J. and managed to solve all the riddles three minutes before the end. Afterward, we grabbed a beer nearby then A. and I had lunch with parents. Later, I went to M.'s place for dinner, tiramisu and a bit of hanging out. It was a lovely day with my people. 🩵