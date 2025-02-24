Previous
I was losing my mind today by nami
I was losing my mind today

I don’t know how to center the clay on the pottery wheel. I don’t know if the problem is me or if the clay is too dry. Ahhh.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Eva

@nami
