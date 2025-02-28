Previous
Next
Watching a tutorial on how to make a perfect mini bow by nami
Photo 4087

Watching a tutorial on how to make a perfect mini bow

and then actually using it on a giveaway chocolate.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Eva

@nami
1120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact