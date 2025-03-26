Previous
I started watching Cold Case by nami
I started watching Cold Case

And every single episode is heartbreaking because, somehow, the murderers are always the ones closest to the victim. And since it's a 2000s series, I love the music in it.
26th March 2025

Eva

@nami
