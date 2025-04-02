Previous
Barcelona #1 by nami
Barcelona #1

A short trip to Barcelona and our first dinner at the hostel. I had some stomach problems after the flu, but they magically went away when I arrived there. The lasagna was really good btw.
Eva

@nami
